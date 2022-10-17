Kenyan woman reveals how Aubameyang helped her to secure a job at Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenyan chef, Bernice Kariuki has opened up on her encounter with former Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which completely changed her life and her business.



According to Bernice Kariuki, she is currently working at Arsenal as the chef because the Gabonese striker who was Gunner's captain at the time used his influence to get her the job.



She said Aubameyang took her to Arsenal as his private chef and has been in the job for the past three years even after the departure of Gabonese to join Barcelona.



“I moved to Sweden when I was 17 and later to the UK to study psychology. I have always loved cooking and at one point chanced on Aubameyang who was the Arsenal captain at the time.”



“So, there was one time we went to a Christmas party and I met Auba and I was like if you have some space I’m passionate about Arsenal and I can come to cook for you. And he was like you can be my personal chef, and that is how I got my job (at the club),” Bernice Kariuki said in an interview with Chams Media.



Bernice now cooks for some of the big names in the game namely Thomas Partey, William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and coach Mikel Arteta.



