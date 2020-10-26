You are here: HomeSports2020 10 26Article 1093417

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kenyan clubs mourn the death of former Tusker FC forward Stephen Owusu

Top Kenyan clubs and players have been saddened by the death of former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu, after he passed on Saturday, October 24.

The news of his demise was announced by her sister Abigail Comfort Owusu on Saturday, 24 October 2020 via a Facebook post.

She posted a collage of the former Tusker FC player with the inscription: "Fare thee, my brother."

According to reports, Owusu had been bedridden for some time now after contracting an illness in Kenya.

The 37-year-old joined Tusker FC at the beginning of the 2015 season after stints in Ghana with Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, and Hearts of Lion as well as a loan stint with Tunisian giants Esperance.

Owusu also later played for Wazito and Nairobi Stima in the National Super League.

“We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu. Owusu was a committed and hardworking player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community,” Wazito said in a short statement on Twitter.








