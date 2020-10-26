Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Kenyan clubs mourn the death of former Tusker FC forward Stephen Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu was confirmed dead at age 37

Top Kenyan clubs and players have been saddened by the death of former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu, after he passed on Saturday, October 24.



The news of his demise was announced by her sister Abigail Comfort Owusu on Saturday, 24 October 2020 via a Facebook post.



She posted a collage of the former Tusker FC player with the inscription: "Fare thee, my brother."



According to reports, Owusu had been bedridden for some time now after contracting an illness in Kenya.



The 37-year-old joined Tusker FC at the beginning of the 2015 season after stints in Ghana with Asante Kotoko, Aduana Stars, and Hearts of Lion as well as a loan stint with Tunisian giants Esperance.



Owusu also later played for Wazito and Nairobi Stima in the National Super League.



“We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu. Owusu was a committed and hardworking player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community,” Wazito said in a short statement on Twitter.





We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former Nairobi Stima, Tusker and Wazito FC Forward Stephen Owusu.



May His soul rest in eternal peace.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/oozZcZYjZd — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) October 24, 2020

We are saddened by the passing on of former @tusker_fc, Nairobi Stima and @wazitofc forward Stephen Owusu.



Our deepest condolences to his family and friends ????.@FKFPLG pic.twitter.com/2r0Gs0s7aS — Bandari Football Club (@bandariofficial) October 25, 2020

TRANSITION



We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former @wazitofc ,@tusker_fc and Nairobi Stima player Stephen Owusu



May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/E07VTxuGhK — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 25, 2020

Football is poorer without you. Thank you for the many memories.

Rest in Peace Stephen Owusu ???? pic.twitter.com/zuRgFsVKzI — Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 24, 2020

My sincere & heartfelt condolences to the family of Stephen Owusu ???????? formerly with Tusker FC. Definitely one of the best opponents I’ve ever played against . Unplayable on his good day & a sharp thorn in the flesh of our defense line. May his soul Rest In Peace. ???? — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) October 24, 2020

