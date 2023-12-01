Kenpong Travel and Tour to announce awesome packages for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mother of all travel and tour companies in Ghana, Kenpong Travel and Tour has moved to reaffirm its status as the premier company for sports tourism in the country with an announcement that it will be facilitating the travel and accommodation arrangements for Ghanaians who intend to travel to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



With an impeccable record and highly-esteemed reputation of successfully leading Ghanaians to major football tournaments since 2006, Kenpong Travel and Tour is set to offer Ghanaians interesting packages for the AFCON 2023.



According to reports, Kenpong Travel and Tour which conducted the flight and accommodation arrangements for the Ghanaian football fans who witnessed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will in the coming days announce the handsome and appealing packages to all lovers and enthusiasts who intend to watch the Ivory tournaments.



The report furthers that the packages will not only include hotels and in-country travel but also visits to some of the prominent tourist sites in Ivory Coast.



It is believed that arrangements are far advanced with the Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Travel and Tour, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong Cappuccino) visiting the various host cities in Ivory Coast to make accommodation arrangements for its potential clients.



GhanaWeb also understands that Kenpong has concluded discussions with the State Transport Company for football fans who would love to travel to Ivory Coast via road to enjoy the matches.



The company is expected to outdoor the various packages on Monday, December 4, 2023. Kenpong is believed to have recruited experienced persons who have expertise in sports tourism to handle the arrangement.



The 2023 AFCON runs from 13 January until 11 February 2024.



Ghana has been pitted against Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic in Group E of the AFCON.