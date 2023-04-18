You are here: HomeSports2023 04 18Article 1751234

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Kenpong Academy's Bossman Debrah scores as Ghana win UEFA U-16 tournament

Kenpong Football Academy forward Debrah Bossman was on the scoresheet for Ghana Black Starlets in their 3-2 win over Switzerland on April 18, 2023.

Bossman scored the winner for the Black Starlets who picked gold in the UEFA U-16 tournament after winning all three games.

The Black Starlets had a strong start to the competition, beating the host nation 4-0 before securing a narrow 3-2 win over Spain in their second game.

In three games, Karim Zito's charges were ruthless, scoring 10 goals and conceding 4 goals.

The goal capped off a scintillating tournament for Bossman who ended the tournament with two assists and a goal.

Bossman was involved in three of the four goals scored by Ghana in the 4-0 victory over Serbia.

In the second game, Bossman once again made his presence felt as he provided yet another assist for Ghana.

His off-the-ball runs in particular have caught the attention of football fans who believe that he has all the tools to be the next big star.

