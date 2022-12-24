Kennedy Osei Nyarko commissions Astroturf at Akim Swedru

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has commissioned a newly constructed astro-turf at Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region.



The project was funded by the Special Initiatives under Middle Belt Development Authority as part of the astroturf pitches to be constructed across the country.



Speaking at the commissioning, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko said the impressive development, represented a clear departure of the situation prior to the NPP assuming office in 2017.



“The commissioning of this edifice adds to the remarkable number of modern astro turfs the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built in various communities across the country in the past 6 years, in fulfilment of the promise to bring modern sports infrastructure to the community, regional and national levels,” he said.



The MP also used the occasion to officially commence a gala competition where 16 teams in the constituency will fight for one trophy.



Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko indicated that the rationale behind the construction of the Astro turf pitch is to promote football in the constituency so as to identify talents, grow them and develop them so that they can play football all the way to the National team and as well as international soccer which he believes will be an impetus to the local economy of the Akim Swedru constituency.



He urged the people in the area to continue to live in unity and that, he and the NPP government are committed and determined to bring development to the constituency.



The law maker indicated that the astroturf has come to serve the community irrespective of party colours, and also to nurture football talents in the constituency.