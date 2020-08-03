Sports News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Kennedy Ashia reveals reason for rejecting Hearts and Kotoko for Ethiopia move

Former Liberty Professionals forward Kennedy Ashia has revealed the main reason for rejecting a move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



According to the ex-Ghana youth international, the offer from Ethiopia was too good to ignore, hence his decisio to move to East Africa.



"The offer I had from Ethiopia could not be turned down," he told Sikka Sports. "I opted not to play for neither Hearts nor Kotoko because of the rivalry between their fans," he added.



The 25-year old's contract with Ethiopian outfit Welwalo Adigrat ended after the cancellation of the season.



Several Ghanaian players ply their trades in the Ethiopian league, including former Ghana World Cup star Lee Addy.



Ashia joined Welwalo from Darbandikhan SC in 2019, but his first season in Ethiopia was ended abruptly by the outbreak of COVID-19.



The former Liberty Professionals player revealed he is in talks with two clubs after his contract with Adigrat ended.



"My contract has elapsed with Welwalo Adigrat University FC and my agents are working to get me a new club. Two clubs have shown interest," said Ashia.

