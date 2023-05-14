Kelvin Yeboah scores first goal for FC Augsburg in Bundesliga

Sports News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kelvin Kwarteng Yeboah scored his first goal in the German Bundesliga for FC Augsburg in their 3-2 defeat to VfL Bochum on Saturday afternoon.



Manuel Riemann was lucky after just 20 seconds when the Bochum goalkeeper dared to swing wide from the box.



Only seconds later, FC Augsburg had to accept an early deficit: Philipp Hofmann assisted Christopher Antwi-Adjei on the left in the penalty area, who scored with a powerful shot to make it 1-0. The 29-year-old scored the winning goal for Bochum in the first leg.



FC Augsburg grabbed the equalizer in the 29th minute. Arne Maier's right footed shot from the right side of the box dropped into the bottom left corner. Arne Maier's goal was assisted by Dion Beljo.



Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scored an own goal to make it 2-1 to Bochum in the 59th minute.



In the 62nd minute, Anthony Losilla made it 3-1, his right footed shot from outside the box landed in the bottom right corner. Losilla's goal was assisted by Philipp Förster.



Substitute Kelvin Yeboah scored in the 85th minute to make it 3-2.



On 18 January 2023, Yeboah was loaned out to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg from Genoa, with an option to buy.