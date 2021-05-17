Kelvin Yeboah scores 8th goal of the season for Sturm Graz

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah registered his 8th goal of the season in Austria on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



The goal helped his side Sturm Graz beat Rapid Wien 4-1 in an Austrian Bundesliga play-off.



However, it was not easy for the home side. They needed a strong second-half performance to overpower Wien, who took the lead in the first 45 minutes through Ercan Kara.



Otar Kiteishvili, Kelvin Yeboah, Andreas Kuen and Ivan Ljubic were the scorers for Sturm Graz.



Yeboah has now scored 8 goals and assisted 8 in 33 games this season.