Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kelvin Yeboah's signing will be good for our game - Sturm Graz manager Christian Ilzer

Ghana international Kelvin Yeboah

Sturm Graz manager, Christian Ilzer's is delighted with the signing of Kelvin Yeboah to his squad in the January transfer window.



The Italian-born Ghanaian forward joined the Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz from WSG Tirol for an undisclosed fee.



Yeboah trained with his new Graz teammates for the first time on Monday ahead of their game on Tuesday against Ried.



Christain Ilzer says they are happy to have the youngster in their squad after being on their radar for months.



“He has been on our radar for a long time. We are happy that it worked out at the end of the transfer period. [...] He brings attributes that will be good for our game."



Kelvin Yeboah scored four goals and registered five assists for WSG Swarovski Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga before making his move.



