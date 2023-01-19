Kelvin Yeboah is a good fit for our team - Augsburg Sporting Director

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Augsburg Sporting Director, Stefan Reuter believes Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah will add an attacking option to the club in the second round of the Bundesliga.



Yeboah joins the Bundesliga outfit on loan till the end of the season from Italian club Genoa.



The nephew of Bundesliga legend Tony Yeboah is expected to follow the footsteps of his uncle by excelling in Germany.



"Kelvin Yeboah is a young, versatile and quick attacker. He will give us another option in attack. He showed how good he is from counter-attacks during his time in Graz and showed a real eye for goal. He’s a great fit for our team and the way we want to play," said Reuter.



The Ghanaian-Italian is eager to join the rest of the team ahead of the resumption of the Bundesliga on Friday.



"I knew that I only wanted to move to FCA after my discussions with the coach and club. The exciting and positive way that the coach likes to play matches my style, so I’m pleased that the deal is now complete," said Yeboah.



"I want to play a part in a successful second half of the season and we want to play attractive football for the fans. I can’t wait to play in the WWK ARENA," he added.