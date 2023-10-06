Kelvin Ofori scores consolation goal for Spartak Trnava against Fenerbahce

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Kelvin Ofori, scored the consolation goal for Spartak Trnava against Fenerbahce in their Europa Conference League Group H game on Thursday.



The 22-year-old scored late in the game at the City Arena in Slovakia in the round two group stage match.



The Slovakia hosts put up good resistance in the first half to deny the in-form Turkish Super Lig side from taking the lead.



Ultimately, the 19-time Turkish champions’ pressure paid off, with danger man Joshua King breaking the deadlock midway through the second period.



Taking matters into his own hands, the ex-Bournemouth forward drove at the Trnava defence, before playing an intricate one-two with Ryan Kent on the edge of the penalty box and rifling home a drilled right-footed strike.



That strike was a just reward for the travelling Fenerbahçe supporters, who had been forced to wait for that moment of elation.



Now in the groove, the away side needed no invitation to net a second moments later, with King once again applying the final touch with a cultured finish following a neat cross from substitute Fred.



Trnava subsequently got their name on the scoresheet in a comical fashion, when a mistake from Jayden Oosterwolde allowed Kelvin Ofori to tap home.



Unfortunately for the Slovak side, they were unable to find an equaliser, meaning they are now rock bottom of Group H.



At the opposite end of the table, Fenerbahçe are in command and look well on their way to qualifying for the knockout stages.