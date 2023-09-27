Kelvin Ofori grabs assist in Spartak Trnava's draw with Ruzomberok

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Kelvin Ofori grabbed an assist in Spartak Trnava's 2-2 draw with Ruzomberok in the Slovakian Super Liga.



Kelvin Ofori started the game and lasted the full 90 minutes.



The pressure from the home team ended in a risky header by Zeljkovi after Bernát's corner, but Krajčírik in the Ruomberok goal did not allow the score to change.



Shortly after, Ofori assessed the goalkeeper's preparedness; the shot from beyond the penalty area was more of an encouraging one, but Spartak's control remained.



Bernát Ďuriša advanced from deep in the field, crossed from the left side on the ground in front of the goal, and Daniel beat Krajčírik to make it 1-0 in the 41st minute.



In the 48th minute, Samuel Sefcik scored to equalize for Ruzomberok.



Kelvin Ofori assisted Michal Duris's goal in the 54th minute to make it 2-1.



Stefan Gerec scored in the 63rd minute to save the visitors from defeat.



Spartak Trnava will play FC Kosice in their next league game.