Kelvin Danso has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

L'equipe has named defender Kelvin Danso to the round 12 team of the week of the French Ligue 1.



After his team's victory over Olympic Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Saturday night, the former Augsburg defender, who was delighted, was rewarded with a place in the TOTW.



The Austrian-born Ghanaian international was solid in defence as his club defeated Marseille to move up to second place in the league standings.



The only goal of the game, scored by substitute David Costa in the second half, gave the away team the crucial victory and three crucial points, moving them up to second place in the league standings after 12 games with 27 points.



The 24-year-old tough tackling defender has scored one goal in 12 French Ligue 1 games this season.



RC Lens will play Toulouse in their next game in Ligue 1.