Kelechi Ndukwe: Meet di first ever Nigerian-American to be captain for U.S. Navy - See who im be

Captain Kelechi Ndukwe: Education, Awards and Experience
Di U.S. Navy officer gada plenty experience from im work wit warships like destroyers, cruisers and mine countermeasures plus e don work for di Mediterranean Sea, Horn of Africa, Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific Ocean, and South America.
He don hold plenty ogbonge positions at different times for di US Navy wey include; Commanding Officer, Deputy Assistant to Director Surface Warfare, Combat Service Officer, Navy Congressional Liason Officer, Fire Control Officer, among others.
Di U.S. Navy commander also na qualified surface warfare officer and e don serve as auxiliaries mechanical engineering officer and e represent di Navy on Capitol Hill as congressional liaison officer for di Navy Office of Legislative Affairs.
He dey recognised wit plenty various personal, unit-level, and campaign awards, wey include di Defence Meritorious Service Medal, di Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and di Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Ndukwe get bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering from Notre Dame from 1997 - 2002 plus Master's degree in National Security and Strategy from di U.S. Naval War College for 2008 - 2009.
According to Igbo History and Facts on Twitter, Commander Kelechi Ndukwe na from Okoko-item, Abia state, East-Central Nigeria.