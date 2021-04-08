Kelechi Ndukwe: Meet di first ever Nigerian-American to be captain for U.S. Navy - See who im be

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Earlier dis month, Nigerian-American Kelechi Ndukwe shine for America as e get new appointment as di commander of a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.



Dis new appointment don make di U.S. Naval War College graduate to become di first Nigerian-American to become captain of a U.S. Navy ship, Guided Missile Destroyer, USS HALSEY (DDG-97).



Before e take over as di commanding officer from DeVere J. Crooks wey bin command di ship since November 2019, e bin serve as di second-in-command.



As di first Nigerian-American to command di ship, di new role na di highest position for im 18-year career for di US navy.



He join di US Navy for 2003 auxiliaries officer in 2003, one year afta e get im master's degree in national security and strategy studies from di US Naval War College.



Di U.S Navy inside tweet congratulate di new captain.



