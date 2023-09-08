Keep your head up - Fatawu Safiu offers support Baba Rahman after boos

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Former Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has urged Black Stars defender Baba Rahman to stay focused and not be driven by criticisms from Ghanaians.



Baba Rahman played until the 69th minute when he was replaced by Gideon Mensah in Ghana’s 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in the final Group E clash of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Having been on good form for Greek side PAOK much was expected from the left back when he was handed a starting berth by Coach Chris Hughton in Thursday's game.



However, the former Chelsea man was the talk of the town as he was booed and received abuse from most football fans following his performance.





While others kept trolling him for his poor performance in yesterday’s game, others also sympathized with him, urging him not to be dismayed but to continue to keep his head up and keep doing his best for Ghana.



In a tweet spotted by GhanaWeb, Fatawu Safiu who also featured for the Black Stars once in 2019 under former gaffer James Kwasi Appiah tweeted “Keep your head up, bro”.



With the Black Stars up against Liberia in a friendly encounter to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 12, it is uncertain if Rahman’s place will be taken by Mensah.







Check the tweet below:







Keep your head up bro ❤️ #OMO ???????? pic.twitter.com/eJfuzIViga — Abdul Fatawu Safiu (@fatawu_safiu) September 7, 2023

