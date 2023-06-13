'Keep it safe, we're coming for it' - Kotoko congratulate Medeama on Ghana Premier League triumph

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have congratulated Medeama SC for winnning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title following their 3-0 win over Tamale City on Sunday.



The Yellow and Mauves take over from the Porcupine Warriors who won the crown a season back.



Congratulating the Tarkwa-based side, Asante Kotoko jokingly said they should keep the title safe they would be coming for it in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



"Congratulations on being crowned Champions of the 2023 Premier League Season," Asante Kotoko wrote on Twitter. Adding, "keep the trophy safe because we are coming for it ???? @MedeamaSC."



