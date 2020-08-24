Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Keep believing' - Bayern star Alphonso Davies inspires young footballers

Alphonso Davies

Ghana-born Liberian Alphonso Davies made history with Bayern Munich on Sunday August 23, as they won their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy.



Bayern Munich defeated PSG by a lone goal kind courtesy a Kingsley Coman powerful header to win the trophy.



Alphonso Davies said it is a dream come true for him to win Europe's prestigious trophy at the club level.



The Ghana-born Liberian who lived in a refugee camp here in Ghana before his parents left for Canada said he would have doubted if he was told two years ago that he would win the Champions League.



"I just want to say thank you guys for supporting me back home. This is for you guys. You know, who would have thought a guy from Canada playing at a club like Bayern Munich and winning the Champions League? I never could have guessed it," Goal.com quoted Davies as saying.



"If someone told me this two years ago, I would've said you're lying but I mean dreams do come true and I just want to say thank you, everyone, for supporting me back home", he added.



Davies announced his name to the world following his brilliant display against Barcelona in that 10-goal thriller which saw his side decimate the Spanish giants in the semi-final.



He has been key to Bayern Munich this success this season helping them win the treble, Bundesliga, DFP Poka and the UEFA Champions League in his debut season.



The Champions League is his first continental trophy for the Canada international on his debut season for the Bavarian giants.



Alphonso Davies after the win has inspired young people to keep chasing their dreams.





This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your kraft keep grinding ???????? — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

"This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your kraft keep grinding", he said in a post.Alphonso Davies becomes the first Canadian to win the UEFA Champions League.