Kayserispor midfielder Yaw Ackah disappointed by Genclerbirligi defeat

Ghana international Yaw Ackah

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Ackah has expressed his disappointment after Kayserispor's defeat to Genclerbirligi in the Turkish league.



Ackah lasted the entire duration of the game but could not save Kayserispor, who suffered a 3-2 defeat away at the Ankara Eryaman Stadyumu on Monday, December 28, 2020.



Kayserispor led twice in the game through Wilfried Kanga and an own goal by Arda Kizildag.



But Genclerbirligi won thanks to strikes by Daniel Candeias Berat and Ayberk Ozdemir as well as Oguzhan Capar's 89th-minute own goal.



The defeat extends Kayserispor's run of bad results. They have not won a league match since 2nd October, losing six and drawing four.



"We have to win to leave the bad days behind," Ackah said.



"We went ahead two times against Genclerbirligi. We could not win this match. We could not manage it somehow. But we have to work harder. Do what we have to do and win."



"We have a Besiktas match ahead of us. It will be much more difficult. To win, we will go out on the field and we must win," he said.



Ackah, 21, has made seven appearances this season, scoring one goal.





