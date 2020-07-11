Sports News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kayserispor chief Mustafa Tokgöz gives update on Bernard Mensah's future

Vice President of Kayserispor, Mustafa Tokgöz says his outfit has received several offers for star midfielder Bernard Mensah, but they are yet to decide on his future.



Tetteh has emerged on the radar of Black and White lads following his impressive performance in the ongoing season in Turkey.



Turkish giants Besiktas, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce have been credited with interests in the xx-year-old attacking midfielder.



"There are offers to many of our players from home and abroad. However, as the management, we have decided not to talk to any club at the moment. We are not going to transfer to any club. We only take requests. We are concentrated in the league for the time being. They are evaluated after being in the league.



"We don't want to keep the player who wants to go. But many players will want to stay. We know that players are happy with the payments and the environment. Although there are rumors, we don't have a player who wants to go so far. However, if anyone wants to go, we will pave the way."



Mensah has netted 5 goals and provided 8 assists in his 23 league appearances for the club so far this term.



His contract with Kayserispor expires in 2022.

