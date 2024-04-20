Kassim Mingle urges Ghanaian clubs to take advantage of Hearts of Oak and Kotoko struggles

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has called on other clubs to seize the opportunity presented by the current struggles of traditional powerhouses Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Nations FC has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the top flight, amassing 44 points and trailing only behind league leaders Samartex, who have accrued 49 points.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko find themselves languishing in 9th and 11th positions, respectively, indicative of their struggles in this campaign. Mingle sees this as an opportunity for other clubs like Nations FC to rise to prominence.



"We've been meeting them and we've been beating them so what's the big deal about it? I did not ask them (Hearts and Kotoko) not to play well. They bought a lot of seasoned players, we did not buy seasoned players. It's time for other teams to improve. Previously, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were dominating Ghana football but that era is past and gone," remarked Mingle on the GPL Xpress show on 3Sports Ghana Premier League.



Mingle remains optimistic about Nations FC's chances of clinching the title. With eight matches remaining, he believes his team can challenge Samartex for the crown.



"Eight matches left, 24 points so you make sure you win most of the matches. It's not yet over until it's over."



Nations FC has been formidable at home, being the only club yet to suffer a defeat on their home turf this season. Mingle's side notably secured four points against Kotoko and drew with Hearts of Oak in their first encounter, with the second leg set to take place on matchday 32.