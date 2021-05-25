Kasoa defy the odds to win 2021 Ramadan Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Kasoa have been crowned champions of the 2021 edition of the Sheihk Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.



Team Kasoa, who were making their first-ever appearance at the competition defied the odds to beat Hohoe Zongo 1-0 in the final which was played at the Fadama park on Sunday evening.



En route to the final, Kasoa defeated Tema Zongo, Dansoman’s Tunga, and Sukura, before setting a mouth-watering semi-final clash with Ashaiman, where they won via the a penalty shootout to set a final clash with Hohoe Zongo.



The final was graced by several high profile personalities including the National Chief Imam, three-time Africa footballer of the year – Abedi Pele, Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor, Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko, Members of Parliament Peter Amewu, Patrick Boamah and the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.



This year’s Ramadan Cup saw 24 teams from the Zongo communities compete for the honours.