Kasim Adams reveals why he ‘snubbed’ Dortmund and Newcastle for TSG Hoffenheim

Ghanaian international Kasim Adams has disclosed why he opted to join German Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim despite being on the radar of another German side Borussia Dortmund and English side Newcastle United.



Kasim played a huge role in the success of Young Boys when the side won the Swiss Super League in the 2017/18 season, their first title in 32 years.



Following his outstanding performance at the end of the 2017/18 season, where he played in the UEFA Champions League, the physically-imposing center defender was on the books of clubs including Newcastle United and former Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund.



According to the former Medeama SC player, his decision to join Hoffenheim was due to the club’s project and how best it will fit his career as a young player.



"When I wanted to go to Hoffenheim from Young Boys. it was not only Hoffenheim who wanted me. I had Newcastle, I had Dortmund. I had Leverkusen as well but I chose to move to Hoffenheim because that was how I knew I could grow. Because I was in my early 20s so I still wanted to play more games to grow," he told MX24.



"If I had moved to a bigger club, they would have seen me as a potential key player but they had lots of experienced players already. At Dortmund there was Hummels. I wanted to grow in Hoffenheim and it was good because they were playing the Champions League.



"I was aware the team had a project of buying young talented players that's why I chose to go to Hoffenheim. Because I knew I could grow from there and then move through the process to the next step in my career," he added.



Kasim was recently called to the Black Stars team for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Antananarivo.



However, he was an unused substitute as Ghana returned home with a point following a pulsating goalless draw against the Madagascans.



LSN/KPE