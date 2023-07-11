Kasim Adams offers advice to Thomas Partey amid Arsenal exit reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Black Stars player, Kasim Nuhu Adams wants his teammate, Thomas Partey to make his own decision about where he would be headed next in the summer transfer window.



Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal. According to reports, the North London club are ready to off-load the Ghanaian as they look to bring in more players in the upcoming season.



Although some Saudi clubs have tabled a $10 million a year offer for Partey, the player appears not interested in the offer with Italian side Juventus said to be linked with the player.



Due the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, many fans and followers of the game have urged the 30-year-old to prioritize the financial aspect. However, Kassim Nuhu Adams believes it is crucial to allow Partey to make his own decisions without feeling rushed into a choice he may later regret.



Speaking in an interview on Max24Gh, the former FC Basel player said, “Sometimes you cannot advise someone to choose a club because if something happens there, he will blame you.”



“We will stay back and let him choose if he wants to stay at Arsenal for me it’s a club. They are going to play in the Champions League, they have a lot of competitions to play even though they have signed players. One player cannot play all the games.



“For me, I believe in him, when he tunes his mind that he wants to play and train he will even though if they have other players there. We don’t have to rush him that much to choose a club that he does not feel like choosing,” he stated.





