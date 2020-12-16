Soccer News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karim Zito switches attention to WAFU Cup glory after securing AYC qualification

Black Satellites coach, Karim Zito

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has turned his attention to winning the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations after securing qualification to the Africa Youth Championship next year.



Ghana picked one of the two tickets for the U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021 after beating Niger 5-3 on penalties.



Karim Zito whose primary objective was to qualify for the Nations Cup is now poised to win the WAFU Cup.



“We came in for the qualification. After securing that, we’re going to also fight for the cup,” Zito told Silver FM.



“Personally, I am okay with the qualification. But if we are also able to win the cup, that will be great.



“We are not going to relax in our pursuit for the ultimate, we will go all out [to win the trophy],” he concluded.



Ghana will now face Burkina Faso in the finals of the competition after the young stallions defeated Ivory Coast in the other semifinal on Tuesday.





