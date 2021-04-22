Karim Zito retains Black Satellites post – Samuel Boadu gets assistant role

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Abdul Karim Zito has been retained as Head Coach of the Black Satellites.



The former Nsawam Cannery, Asante Kotoko and Ghana right-back has been rewarded for his hard work after leading Ghana to two major titles during the first year of his tenure as Coach of the national U-20 team.



Karim Zito led the Satellites to win the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin and the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



He previously worked as Black Starlets and Black Meteors Coach.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak head trainer Samuel Boadu has been appointed as Assistant Coach. The former Berekum Arsenal and Ghapoha midfielder has been moved from the national U-15 team to the U-20, the Black Satellites. Salifu Fatawu will also work as an Assistant Coach.



The full list includes:



Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach



Samuel Boadu - Assistant Coach



Salifu Fatawu - Assistant Coach



Jerry Asare - Goal Keepers Trainer



Roy Ricky Romeo - Masseur



Opare Anim - Team Doctor



Gilbert Yankson - Physiotherapist



Emmanuel Tagoe - Welfare Officer



Charles Quartey - Equipment Officer