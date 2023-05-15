Karim Zito reacts to Dreams FC's qualification for final of MTN FA Cup

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Dreams FC manager, Karim Zito has emphasised the importance of leading his side to the domestic cup final, noting that it is good for his curriculum vitae(CV).



Dreams edged lower-tier side Sky FC in the semis to set up a final with King Faisal who won the other semi-final game.



Reacting to his achievement, coach Karim Zito acknowledged that it is a good feat for the club before explaining why it is also a good achievement for himself.



“We qualifying to the finals of the FA Cup is a plus to the club and myself because it also improves my CV," he said at the post-match.



Dreams FC beat Sky FC 2-1 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to secure the final berth.



The Still Believe side are facing relegation in the league as they sit just one point above the drop zone.



Nonetheless, Zito vowed that he will ensure Dreams FC do not play in the second-tier league next season.



"So, escaping relegation is normal and I will do it, Isha Allah,” he said.



They will host Berekum Chelsea at Dawu Park on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, May 21.





