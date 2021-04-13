Karim Sadat marks his Swedish Allsvenskan debut

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ghana international Karim Sadat has marked his debut in the Swedish Allsveskan league as his side Halmstads grabbed a 1-0 home win against BK Hacken on Sunday at Orjans Vall.



It comes 5 months after he helped his side to gain promotion into the Swedish top flight league.



The former Hearts of Oak forward spent most of his career in the Superettan league before helping Halmstads to promotion last year.



Karim started in the season opener on Sunday against BK Hacken, lasting 74 minutes as the hosts secured all three points from a Mikael Boman 84th minute strike.



Compatriots Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Thomas Boakye were also in action for Halmstads on Sunday.



Sadat Karim played a vital role as HBK returned to the top-flight, playing 28 games and scoring six times to end the clubs three year stay in the second tier.



The 29-year-old previously played for Landskrona BoIS and Prespa Birlik in Sweden.