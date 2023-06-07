Karim Benzema signs €200m deal with Al-Ittihad after Real Madrid exit

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Real Madrid Legend, Karim Benzema, has completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia's top-flight side Al-Ittihad, signing on a free transfer.



The French international has officially penned a three-year deal worth close to €200 million a year after tax.



During his unveiling, he said: “Al Ittihad is a new challenge for me. It's a good league and there are many good players



“Cristiano Ronaldo is already here, he is a friend who shows that Saudi Arabia is starting to get ahead and I am here to win as I did in Europe."



Real Madrid, on Sunday, June 3, 2023, confirmed that Karim Benzema will leave the club at the end of the 2022/2023 season after 14 years of service.



The European giants in a statement, cited that the two parties agreed to go their separate ways.



"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain @KarimBenzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to one of our greatest legends."



Benzema played his last game for Madrid on Sunday in a one-all draw against Athletic Club, in which he scored.



Benzema won 24 titles during his time at Real Madrid including five UEFA Champions League titles.





