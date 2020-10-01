Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Karela United unveils new bus

The new bus presented to Karela United

Ghana Premier League club, Karela United has unveiled a new bus ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The acqusition is one of seveal moves the management of the team hopes will reinvegorate the players to go all out ahead of the new season.



Karela United will now be the second Premier League club after Accra Hearts of Oak SC who will use a new bus for the upcoming Premier League season which is scheduled to kick start in November 2020.



The new bus which was posted on Twitter by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM has been well branded with the colour black with the logo of the Ayinase based club.



The bus also has the logo of Ghana GAS and GNPC boldly painted on it.



GNPC before the start of the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League started the renovation works at the Ayinase Camp Park, the home venue of Karela United.



Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM took to Twitter to post the bus with the caption: "Karela United receive a new bus from GNPC."





Karela United receive new bus from GNPC pic.twitter.com/wiOhHAQDcp — Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) October 1, 2020

