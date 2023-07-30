Karela United to be moved to Northern Region after Haruna Iddrisu takeover

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side Karela United is set to be moved from Anyinase to the Northern Region ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season, footballghana.com understands.



This is after Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddrisu acquired the club in December 2022 when the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League went on a break for the World Cup in Qatar.



The former Minority lead of Ghana's Parliament later confirmed in an interview the same month when he was asked about it, expressing his ambitions of taking the club to the next level.



He said he had bought the club but didn't take over yet and the prospect of moving it to his native region means he is now in charge of the team.



“It's true I bought Karela... we will do our best to put the club forward," the Tamale South Member of Parliament said.



Karela United were in financial trouble after the passing of its former owner, Senator David Brigidi, in 2018.



The former Nigerian senator bought the club in October 2013 and changed its name from Metro Stars to Karela FC.