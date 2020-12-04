Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Karela United striker Diawusie Taylor reveals personal target this season

Karela United striker Diawusie Taylor

Karela United striker Diawusie Taylor wants to finish as top scorer for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The 20-year-old is currently in the race having notched 3 goals for his side so far this season.



Taylor, who was the top scorer in the NC Special competition after netting 10 goals is already aiming at the top gong in the domestic topflight this time.



“This season I hope I can score more goals for my team Karela United, personally I am looking forward to becoming the top scorer,” he was speaking on TV3’s GPL express show.



“It is not going to be easy because there are other good players who can so more goals but that is the target I have set for myself.”



The attacker has scored three of his side’s five goals in the League so far and has netted in all three matches for his team.



He was on target in Karela United’s 2-2 draw with Ashanti Gold in the League opener. He again scored the match winner from the penalty spot against Inter Allies going on to grab another goal in their 2-1 victory over Dreams FC.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.