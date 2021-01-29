Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Karela United signs forward Bismark Oppong to boost squad

Bismark Oppong Gyasi joins Karela United

Karela United has announced that they have completed the signing of former Medeama SC striker Bismark Oppong Gyasi.



Based in Anyinase, the club is sitting top of the Ghana Premier League table having displayed top form in the division since the campaign commenced.



Not taking their eyes off the ultimate prize, Karela United is taking advantage of the second transfer window of the season and has signed attacker Bismark Oppong Gyasi.



The player who last played for Ethiopian top-flight side Arba Minch Ketema FC has been signed for an undisclosed fee with sources confirming that he inked a 3-year contract.



The attacker is expected to form a deadly duo with Karela United poster boy Diawisie Taylor.



Together the pair gives the team an enhanced chance of winning the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.





Bismark Oppong Gyasi formally of Hosanna FC and Medeama signs....#PrideandPassion pic.twitter.com/R6mngAYe6c — Karela United FC (@KarelaUtd_FC) January 29, 2021