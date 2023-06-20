Karela United set for squad overhaul as 10 players set for exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United is gearing up for a major squad overhaul during the upcoming summer transfer window, following their successful retention of top-flight status for the 2023/2024 season in the Ghana Premier League.



Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has emphasized the need for higher-caliber players to bolster the team's chances of challenging for the league title. To this end, Karela United have set sights on Kotoku Royals midfielder Prince Kwame Dogbe and Ali Mohammed from Tamale City, according to Domestic Sports Ghana.



However, in order to secure the services of Prince Dogbe and Ali Mohammed during the domestic transfer window, Shaibu Tanko will need to offload several players from the current squad.



The performances of Daniel Kwofie Paha, a former Samartex FC midfielder, have convinced Tanko that it is time for him to move on. Similarly, Joseph Dinku's inconsistent displays have raised concerns about his reliability, leading the Karela boss to consider parting ways with him.



Even the longest-serving player, Kodwo Addae, and his deputy, Kwaku Osei, are facing uncertain futures. With their contracts set to expire, Tanko is considering a departure for the captain and his deputy.



Goalkeeper Emmanuel Essandoh is also under scrutiny, as coach Tanko aims to revamp the squad inherited from the previous coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, who mutually parted ways with the club.



In addition to these potential departures, Karela United is expected to release several other players, including Prince Asempa, Enock Ablenyo, Salim Illiasu, Emmanuel Anaful, and Philip Flamini, who are either out of contract or deemed surplus to requirements.



Furthermore, loan signing Evans Adomako Wiredu, who had an impressive season with the Aiyinasi-based club, has returned to his parent club, Asante Kotoko.