Karela United head coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah to part ways with club

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Karela United, Bismark Kobi-Mensah is reportedly set to end his stint with the club.



According to the information gathered, the young tactician will leave his role following the sale of the Ghana Premier League side.



Coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah was appointed head coach of Karela United at the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian football season.



That season, the gaffer made a name for himself when he guided Karela United to finish fourth in the Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately, things have been very difficult for the coach this season. He struggled to steer Karela United to wins before the league was suspended on November 20 for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



While he had plans to continue working hard to turn things around, reports from sources indicate that he is considering his future at the club following its sale last week to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.



Coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah is expecting that there will be a lot of changes at the club and does not want to wait to become a casualty of the new owner.



Meanwhile, there are speculations that the new owner of Karela United will relocate the club to the Northern Region while they continue competing in the Ghana Premier League and the domestic cup competition, the MTN FA Cup.



It is understood that coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah has planned to hand over a resignation letter to the new owner before travelling with the Black Galaxies to Egypt ahead of the 2023 CHAN tournament.



The tactician is doubling as an assistant coach to Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker.