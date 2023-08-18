Karela United has not moved to Tamale, it remains an Nzema club – CEO debunks

Sports News of Friday, 18 August 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Karela United, Elleony Amande, has rubbished reports suggesting that his outfit has relocated to the Northern Region of Ghana.



This comes on the back of the club being acquired by renowned Ghanaian politician, Haruna Iddrisu.



The astute football administrator, emphatically revealed that Karela United won’t move to Tamale as earlier reported in the media space.



”It’s not true, Karela still belongs to Nzema people, we haven’t made any decision, all the report on social media is false,” He told West End Radio.



“We are just having our pre-season training in Tamale but we will return home if Club Licensing Board gives us the greenlight which I am optimistic that we will get” he added.



The Pride and Passion side is currently training in Tamale ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Karela United will begin their new season when they travel to face Paa Kwesi Fabian’s Legon Cities at El-Wak Stadium on Friday, September 15, 2023.



