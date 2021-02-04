Karela United complete signing of midfielder Maxwell Boakye

Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
League leaders Karela United have completed the signing of midfielder Maxwell Boakye.
The 27-year-old joins the Anyinase based club from lower-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars.
Karela United who are chasing a first league title in their history see the arrival of the creative midfielder as a boost to their chances of success.
The Koforidua born player previously played for De Gunners FC before a brief spell with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.
He spent last season at Bibiani Gold Stars.