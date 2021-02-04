Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karela United complete signing of midfielder Maxwell Boakye

The 27-year-old joins the Anyinase based club from lower tier side Bibiani Gold Stars

League leaders Karela United have completed the signing of midfielder Maxwell Boakye.



The 27-year-old joins the Anyinase based club from lower-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars.



Karela United who are chasing a first league title in their history see the arrival of the creative midfielder as a boost to their chances of success.



The Koforidua born player previously played for De Gunners FC before a brief spell with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.



He spent last season at Bibiani Gold Stars.



