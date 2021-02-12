Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karela United complete signing of former Medeama forward Bismark Oppong

Former Medeama forward, Bismark Oppong

Ghana Premier League title contenders, Karela United have boosted their squad with the signing of former Medeama attacker Bismark Oppong.



The goal-poached signed a two-year deal with the club after completing the necessary paperwork.



The Anyinase base club is strengthening their squad ahead of the second round of the season.



He joins former Aduana Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams, a premier league winner, and Maxwell Boakye as new arrivals at the club.



Oppong has enormous experience on the domestic scene having played for Tarkwa-based giants Medeama SC in 2015.



He moved to Ethiopia to play for Mekella Kenema, Shulu Shine, and Hadiya Hossana.



Karela United we’re knocked off the top of the table for the first time in seven weeks after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko at home last weekend.