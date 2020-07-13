Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United among the best teams in Ghana - Evans Adotey

File Photo: Karela United

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey says Karela United is among the best teams in Ghana and must think of playing in Africa.



Karela United finished 17th on the league table with 11 points in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season due to coronavirus outbreak.



Despite finishing in the relegation zone and watching the team from afar, coach Adotey believes the club equally has good players as Kotoko and Ashgold who will be representing Ghana in next season's Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



"I have watched their games and videos the players are equally good as Kotoko and Ashgold players. This team can play in Africa, their commitment is good they only need a push," the former Black Maiden's coach told WESTFM.



"I'm ready to help the players so we can achieve what is better for the team. The supporters are great and I believe they will support me so I can achieve my target for the team."



Coach Evan has promised to give more opportunities to Nzema-base players because with that, he believed that the passion and love for the team will come back again.





