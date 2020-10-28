Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Karela United FC closing in on Liberian midfielder Varney Boakai Sando

Liberian midfielder, Varney Boakai Sando Jr.

Karela United FC are set to complete the signing of Liberian midfielder Varney Boakai Sando Jr. ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Sando Jr. is already in Ghana and has trained with Karela where he has impressed the technical team.



The 25-year-old is expected to pen a contract with the Aiyinase based side in the coming days.



Sando Jr. spent last season at LPRC Oilers FC in the Liberian top-flight.



Before then he spent two seasons with LISCR FC where he won the Liberian League and participated in the CAF Champions League.



He also played for Ghanaian second-tier side Wassaman United in 2015.



Sando Jr. made his Liberia senior national team debut on 7 November 2019 in an international friendly against Egypt.

