Karela FC player remanded for alleged defilement of 13-year-old

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Philip Flamini, a 24-year-old winger with Karela FC, has been remanded by the Ellembelle District Court in the Western Region of Ghana on charges of defiling a 13-year-old girl.



The incident according to a 3news.com report occurred on April 29th at the team's clubhouse in Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.



The victim's father reported the incident to the police, and the suspect was subsequently arrested.



Jonas Kabutey, the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect had confessed to the crime during his arraignment on May 2nd.



“At the Court, he confessed to defiling the girl. He alleges the victim rather lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded to reappear a week later,” the Social Welfare boss added.



“She tells me that they live opposite the club house and on that particular day of the incident, her parents were not at home so the suspect lured her to his room and subjected her to that indecent act. He even tore her dresses and refused to listen to her pleas,” he indicated.

The victim is currently receiving counseling from Mr. Kabutey, who is also a paralegal in the Western Region.



The victim's father, Wofa Boah, confirmed that his daughter had developed cuts in her private parts as a result of the alleged assault. He expressed his pain and called for the law to take its course.



The incident has generated widespread condemnation, with many calling for justice for the victim. It is a reminder of the need for stricter laws and measures to protect minors from sexual abuse and exploitation.



“I was informed about the incident by someone because I was not home on that particular day. My daughter also confirmed it to me and medical examinations has suggested she has developed cuts at her private part. I’m pained because I never expected this to happen to me. I want the law to take its natural course,” he indicated.



GA/SARA