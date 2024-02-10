Kanu, Roger Milla, Bouazizi etc. - List of ex-AFCON winning skippers invited by CAF

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is hosting an event dubbed the "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable," set to take place on Saturday (February 10, 2024) in Abidjan.



The event is part of the lead-up to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final match on Sunday between Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria.



It aims to provide a platform for past tournament-winning captains to share their insights and experiences.



Former Ghana captain Abedi Ayew Pele, despite not winning the tournament, has been invited as a special guest to the event.



The list of Captains consists of:



- 1988: Roger Milla (Cameroon)



- 1992: Gadji Celi (Côte d’Ivoire)



- 1994: Kanu Nwankwo (Nigeria)



- 1996: Neil Tovey (South Africa) & Lucas Radebe (South Africa)



- 1998: Hossam Hassan (Egypt)



- 2004: Riadh Bouazizi (Tunisia)



- 2012: Christopher Katongo (Zambia)



- 2013 Joseph Yobo (Nigeria)



- 2017: Benjamin Moukandjo (Cameroon)



**Special Guest: Abedi Pelé (Ghana)



Details of the event are as follows:



- Date: Saturday, 10 February 2024 - Venue: Main Media Centre (Palais de la Culture, Abidjan) - Time: 13:00 - 14:30 - MCs: Mark Gleeson & Katty Toure - Mixed Zone Interviews: 14:30 – 15:00



The "AFCON Winning Captains' Roundtable" promises to be an insightful gathering, offering a retrospective look at the rich history and significance of the tournament through the eyes of its esteemed participants.