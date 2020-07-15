Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Kanoute reveals Thomas Partey is Africa’s most outstanding player in La Liga

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Former Mali and Sevilla striker Frederic Kanoute has disclosed that Ghanian midfielder Thomas Partey is Africa’s most outstanding player in the 2019/20 LaLiga season.



The 28-year-old is enjoying his best season in the topflight with Atlético Madrid - making 33 league appearances and scoring two goals so far.



Following his impressive display, Partey has been the subject of growing rumours linking him with various European heavyweights including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, and PSG.



"It is difficult to answer but there are two players that have impressed me – one is a bit younger and that is [Samuel Chukwueze]," said Kanoute during a LaLiga conference on Monday as quoted by Goal.



"There is [Youssef] En-Nesyri who scored against [Real Mallorca on Sunday] for Sevilla. I like Baba [Rahman] from Mallorca and [Andre-Frank] Anguissa from Villarreal and Cameroon.



"I have followed all of them and I would say that the one who took a higher and bigger dimension is Thomas Partey.



"He is all over the place in the middle of the park. He has impressed me in terms of his activity, the quality of his passes, recovery and winning so many balls.



"So, I would say Thomas Partey is number one."





