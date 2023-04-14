Kankam Boadu storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Asante Kotoko issues deepen

Sports News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The division and factionalism that has characterized the media space in Kumasi over the impasse between Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and some board members reached its apogee on Thursday, April 13, 2023, when ace sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu stormed the studios of Light FM to confront Kojo Abubonsrah alias Super Obondede.



Bright Kankam Boadu who works with Pure FM barged into the studious of Light FM in Kumasi to question Super Obondede over his attacks on him.



Super Obondede who was enraged supposed attack on him by Bright Kankam Boadu on his channel, vented and dared to beat up Kankam Boadu.



“Nana Yaw was on Twitter space when someone attacked Ankobeahene but he failed to condemn it. I criticized Nana Yaw for not condemning it and Kankam claims that per my logic, those who attack Nana Yaw Amponsah on Light FM are being backed by Kwame Kyei.



Talking directly to his colleague journalist, Super Obondede said “Kankam, don’t do that. You are my brother so don’t do that. I’m not a kid for you to be disrespecting me. You denigrate me by making such statements. Respect is reciprocal so don’t go on the radio and disrespect me. This is the last warning to everyone. I’m not a kid but I just love to show brotherly love to everyone.



Whiles the show was ongoing, Bright Kankam Boadu stormed in and seek to, in his view set the records straight.



Kankam Boadu rejected allegations that he attacked the personality of the Super Obondede and dared him to beat him as he claims.



“I will never disrespect Super neither can he also disrespect me. I’ve constantly spoken against people who verbally abuse elders and only hypocrites will claim that I attack them. What I said was that if we are all chastising Nana Yaw Amponsah for allowing people to attack Ankobeahene while he was on Twitter space, could his boys also make a case that Kwame Kyei’s Light FM is constantly chastising Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kwame Kyei has also not stopped them. Is this an insult?



This statement from Kankam Boadu triggered protestation from Super Obondede who argued that the question is an insult to the Light FM team.



Obondede jumped in “Bright says if Nana Yaw is on a platform and someone is insulted on the same platform then Nana Yaw has endorsed the insult. If that’s the case then who is behind the insults by Light FM sports”.



Kankam Boadu fought back “What you are doing is selective truths. You are setting your question and answering it. I’ve no issue with being unhappy with my statement but deal with the issues. Those superlatives and unnecessary commentaries. I’ve told you before that the rate of attacks won't help Asante Kotoko. We wall want the well-being of Asante Kotoko.



Pointing to Super Obondede, Kankam Boadu said “You put the issues and went after me. You boast that you want to beat but we both know you can’t beat me. You can’t do anything. My plan was to come to your house and dare you to beat me.







Background



A meeting that was supposed to be a regular one turned out chaotic with an unexpected election, near-fights, and use of foul language.



The shocking reports from the meeting of the board meeting of Asante Kotoko depict a picture of disunity, factionalism, and battle for supremacy within the ranks of the club.



Multiple reports from Pure FM and former Director of Communication, Obed Acheampong paints a worrying photo of a divided board, more interested in achieving personal glory than pursuing the interest of the club.



Details from the board meeting on April 1, 2023,



The board of Asante Kotoko held a usual meeting on Saturday, April 1, 2023, to deliberate on issues affecting the club.



According to Sir Obed, the agenda for the meeting was;



i. The dismissal of coach Seidu Zerbo



ii. The financial status of the club following reports of unpaid salaries to the players



iii. Performance of the club in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League



The meeting according to reports had nine of the twelve-member board present. Board chairman, Kwame Kyei, Jude Arthur, and Kofi Abban were the three members of the board who failed to attend the meeting which started at 10:00 am on Saturday.



The members present were Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo, Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, and Mr James Osei.



Unexpected motion for removal of Nana Yaw Amponsah



The meeting, as per reports were going on smoothly with board members exchanging ideas on how to run the club and help it win the league until one member, during the "Any Other Business" stage raised a point about the performance of Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The said board member’s opposition to Nana Yaw Amponsah was anchored on three things, according to Pure FM



i. The dismissal of coach Zerbo without recourse to board approval



ii. Feeling that Nana Yaw Amponsah was an outsider who didn’t follow the traditions of Asante Kotoko



iii. The performance of the club and perceived lack of respect from Nana Yaw Amponsah



The board members present were reportedly shocked by the sudden turn of events and insistence of the said board member on the axing of Nana Yaw Amponsah and made known their opposition to his sudden move.



However, he remained adamant and called for vote to decide on the future of Nana Yaw Amponsah.







The votes and subsequent tantrums and fights



With nine of the twelve members present thus forming a quorum, the chairman of the meeting had no option but to heed the demand of the said board member.



Two members of the board namely Kwamena Mensah who is the board secretary and Joseph Yaw Addo chose not to participate in the voting.



Of the seven board members who participated in the voting, six voted against the motion to sack Nana Yaw Amponsah and one voted in favor of the motion.



Fights and insult



Pure FM reports that the only female member of the board was left furious and frustrated and let out some insulting words, targeted at the board member who was hell-bent on removing Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The report furthers that she was unhappy that instead of focusing on the important issues affecting the club, some members of the board were only interested in pursuing personal interests.



The disappointed board member is also alleged to have engaged in near-fisticuffs with some board members as they betrayed him.



According to reports some board members had already hatched a plan to oust Nana Yaw Amponsah but some of them flipped to the other side, leaving only the motion mover on the opposition side.



On-field matters



Asante Kotoko are currently on the hunt for a new coach after parting companies with coach Seidu Zerbo.



In their last Premier League game, Asante Kotoko hammered Real Tamale United 4-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



They are currently fifth on the league log with 38 points.









KPE