Kankam Boadu bares teeth at government over 5-month closure of Korle Bu Renal Unit

Bright Kankam Boadu, the head of sports for Pure FM has questioned the priorities of the Akufo-Addo-led government over the seeming inaction that led to the closure of the renal unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for more than five months.



Kankam Boadu like many Ghanaians is unhappy that the renal unit which serves as a treatment for kidney patients was closed for months with government not doing enough to get it operating quickly.



He questioned why a country that spends huge monies on Black Stars and the National Cathedral would be seemingly dragging its feet over a critical facility like the renal unit of Korle Bu.



“Last week a report was aired on Joy FM that 19 people have died as a result of the closure. As a country, we seem to prioritize everything but human lives.



“People with Kidney diseases are being told literally to start buying coffins to prepare for their deaths while we spend billions of cedis on ‘more important things’.



“To think that this same country that paid GHC113 million for architectural drawings/designs for the National Cathedral cannot find 4 million to keep the Renal centre open is nothing short of madness.



“Same country where parliamentarians sat to discuss a new $200million chamber? A country where we openly pay delegates millions for their votes? A country that can budget $ 20 million for Black Stars participation at the World Cup? The same country where a change of Government means the buying of over 100 new V8’s?”, he quizzed on social media.



Meanwhile, the unit was reopened on Monday, November 12 2023, giving hope to many people living with various kidney conditions due to the hospital’s comparatively lower charges.



The unit was closed to outpatients on May 22, 2023, due to increasing operational costs and debts.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, told the Daily Graphic that the reopening followed engagements with the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



“The ministry is working closely with the management of the hospital to offset the GH¢4 million debt occasioned by the cost under-recoveries”.



Ghana's leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









