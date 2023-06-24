Kamaldeen in, Ransford-Yeboah out as CAF reveals Black Meteors final squad for U23 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has secured his spot in the final squad of the Black Meteors for the highly anticipated 2023 Afcon U-23.



Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer first withdrew, but shockingly, his name, along with Kwadwo Opoku of the MLS, has been added to the final team.



The former FC Nordsjaelland winger was involved in Black Stars' boring goalless draw against Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers on Sunday 18th June 2023.



He is still yet to join the Meteors after his assignment with the Black Stars.



Other popular players on the list were Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Zubairu Ibrahim, Emmanuel Essiam, and Ernest Nuamah.



Ghana will play its first game against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.



On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Ghana will play the hosts of the competition, Morocco, at the same location in the second Group encounter before the final round of Group matches against Guinea at the Grand Stade de Tanger.



Below is Ghana's 26-man squad for the tournament:



