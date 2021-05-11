Kamaldeen aware of interest from Ajax and other top clubs

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana's rising star Kamaldeen Suleman is ware about Ajax Amsterdam and other top clubs interest in him.



The 19-year-old who made his Ghana debut last year has been a key cog for his side FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season.



The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe.



The four-time Champions League winners £10m bid in the winter was turned down by the Danish outfit but it has been reported the club will be offering an improved deal to capture him in the summer.



However, according to the player, he is aware about the interest from the Dutch giants including other top clubs in Europe.



“It's a good club and it's interesting like several other clubs,” he said.



He has made 26 appearances so far, scoring 10 goals in the process.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has a contract until the end of 2024.