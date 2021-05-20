Kamaldeen Sulemana will be a perfect-fit for Ajax - Kudus Mohammed

Soccer News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has waxed lyrical over Ajax-target Kamaldeen Sulemana, describing his compatriot as a perfect-fit for the Amsterdamers.



Kamaldeen has developed into a fine player since joining from feeder club Right to Dream Academy in 2020.



The highly-rated teen has become the subject of transfer reports - with English giants Manchester United, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen all credited with interest in the FC Nordsjaelland midfielder.



Kudus, who played with Kamaldeen at FC Nordsjaelland before his switch to Ajax, has advised his compatriot to join him at the Dutch capital.



The Ajax midfielder believes Kamaldeen has the requisite quality to flourish at the club should he join this summer.



"He is a fast, agile and clever winger. He has everything. He will fit well in our style of play. He can score and give assists. I think he is a perfect player for Ajax,” Kudus said.



Kamaldeen is enjoying his best season in Europe, having so far netted 10 times and provided five assists for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.



