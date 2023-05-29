Kamaldeen Sulemana to leave Southampton after club suffered relegation?

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has broken his silence on his future at Southampton after the club suffered relegation from the Premier League.



The Ghanaian after just five months at the Saint Mary's, said he is open to any opportunity that will be opened to him.



Speaking to BBC Radio Solent Sport, Kamaldeen said would stay if need be and would also consider a move away if he receive offers.



“I'm ready for whatever's next. If I stay, I'll stay and help the team bounce back. If there's an opportunity to explore I will take it."



The 22-year-old joined Southampton in the 2023 winter transfer window for a club-record fee of €25million from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.



He has been tremendous since joining the Saints and ended the season with a brace against Liverpool on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Southampton finished bottom of the table with 25 points after 38 games in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.







