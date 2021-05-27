Kamaldeen Sulemana, the player with the most duels in the Danish Super League this season

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian teenage sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana achieved another milestone in the 2020/21 season as the player with the most won duels in the Danish Super League.



The Nordsjalland winger came up first on the list, followed by FC Copenhagen's Carlos Zeca- 164 and Brondby IF's Morten Frendrup.



The 18-year-old has been one of the best performing players in the Danish League with reports of a move to Ajax on the cards.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Dutch giants Ajax are keen to sign the talented youngster and have increased their bid to sign him.



Ajax Sporting Director Marc Overmars traveled to Denmark to watch the Nordsjaelland star in action against Copenhagen which ended in a 2-2 draw.



Kamaldeen scored in that game and was awarded the Man of the Match.



The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has had an incredible season with Nordsjaelland scoring 10 goals in 29 appearances.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has been watched by several clubs in Europe with Ajax and Manchester United in a race to sign him.



Most won duels along the ground from the Superliga.



1. Kamaldeen Sulemana, FC Nordsjælland - 207 2. Carlos Zeca, FC København - 164 3. Morten Frendrup, Brøndby IF - 151