Kamaldeen Sulemana should see Ajax as a springboard - Erik Ten Hag

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has caught the attention of a lot of club but Ajax, are firmly in the hunt for the talented youngster.



The prodigious talent keeps turning heads in Denmark with his sublime performance for his side week in week out.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored ten goals this season while providing 6 assists in as many matches.



Coach of the Dutch side, Erik Ten Hag says that the Ghanaian starlet should see a move to Ajax as a springboard.



Recently Ajax director Marc Overmars was in Denmark to watch the winger play and score in his club's 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen.



Ten Hag believes that Ajax is the right club for the Ghanaian teenager as the season gets closer.



"Of course we know a lot about him. It depends on the market what we can do; whether we can get him ahead of the others. But it is obvious that he is a really good player. We hope he can see Ajax as a springboard," he tells ESPN.



ESPN reveals that 19-year-old Sulemana can be bought for 13 million euros a similar transfer fee to what compatriot Mohammed Kudus was sold.